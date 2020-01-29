Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce

(WIVB)–Brush aside the Old Bay seasoning and trade it in for some hot sauce.

That’s right, McCormick is taking the iconic flavor to the next level with a limited edition hot sauce.

The company describes it as “tangy, with a kick of heat and Old Bay’s unique blend of herbs and spices, it makes all kinds of food all kinds of awesome.”

According to Old Bay social media accounts, the sauce will be available Wednesday.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a bottle or two, visit oldbay.com.