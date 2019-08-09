It was a remarkable scene Thursday at Love Field in Dallas, Texas.
As travelers watched from the terminal, U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight was welcomed home — with full military honors — 52 years after he was shot down during the Vietnam War.
His remains were discovered in Laos earlier this year.
His son, Bryan, was just 5 when he saw his father off to war at the same airport. It was the last time he saw his dad alive.
Captain Bryan Knight — now a pilot for Southwest Airlines — was not only there for the long-awaited return, but had the honor of flying his father home.
“It’s an incredible opportunity that I wouldn’t have thought in a million years I was going to have,” Knight said.
Col. Knight will be laid to rest Saturday in the Dallas suburbs.
- Pilot son of an Air Force colonel shot down in Vietnam gets to fly his father’s remains back home.
- A Jefferson County Pastor is under fire for sexual assault allegations.
- Lucky Charms introduces marshmallow-only bags
- 2019 High School Football Previews Schedule
- Husband speaks out after harassment from fellow business owners leads to wife’s suicide