Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Pilot son of an Air Force colonel shot down in Vietnam gets to fly his father’s remains back home.

National

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

It was a remarkable scene Thursday at Love Field in Dallas, Texas.

As travelers watched from the terminal, U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight was welcomed home — with full military honors — 52 years after he was shot down during the Vietnam War.

His remains were discovered in Laos earlier this year.

His son, Bryan, was just 5 when he saw his father off to war at the same airport. It was the last time he saw his dad alive.

Captain Bryan Knight — now a pilot for Southwest Airlines — was not only there for the long-awaited return, but had the honor of flying his father home.

“It’s an incredible opportunity that I wouldn’t have thought in a million years I was going to have,” Knight said.

Col. Knight will be laid to rest Saturday in the Dallas suburbs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter