Poll shows Trump’s approval rating has reached highest point of presidency

(CNN Newsource) — President Trump’s approval rating has now reached the highest point of his presidency.

According to a new Washington Post / ABC News pool, 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance while 53 percent said they disapprove.

That’s up five points since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority said they approve of Trump’s performance with 51 percent, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted while the President was in Japan for the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit.

42 percent said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.