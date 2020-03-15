TAMPA, Fl. (CNN Newsource) — President Trump says he is declaring Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer.
In a tweet the President said:
“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. ….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”
The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. Trump’s announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest Posts:
- Governor: Ohio school closure might last for academic year
- Justice: West Va. schools out for at least two weeks
- Brothers buy 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer before Amazon pulled sales
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
- Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay