President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.
