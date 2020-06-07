President Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from DC

President Donald Trump tweeted that the National Guard will begin to withdraw from Washington, D.C. “now that everything is under perfect control.”
“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!” Trump tweeted.
However, thousands of protesters still stepped out in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
