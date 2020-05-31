President Trump to designate ‘ANTIFA’ as terrorist organization

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Donald Trump is designating ‘ANTIFA’ as a terrorist organization.

Trump made the announcement Sunday.

‘ANTIFA’ is short for Anti-Fascists and describes a broad militant movement whose political beliefs lean toward the left, but do not conform with the democratic party’s platform.

Trump’s move comes after violent protests erupted across the country over the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Federal law enforcement officials say they are aware of outside groups behind some of the property destruction and violence.

They say those groups are using the cover of the legitmate protests in Minneapolis and other cities. It remains unclear if ‘ANTIFA’ is behind any of the recent violence.

