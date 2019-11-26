Presidential hopeful rips Trump for supporting coal industry

NEW YORK (WTRF) – Former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, entered the presidential race earlier this week.

The democratic candidate took several shots at President Trump in his campaign video for supporting coal miners in West Virginia.

If elected head of state, Bloomberg pledges to spend half a billion dollars to end the U.S. fossil fuel industry by 2030.

However, several state officials renounced Bloomberg’s comments.

I hope Bloomberg loses bad — I’ll always be proud of our natural resources here. But we don’t need to just throw them on the trash can. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) WV

Other democratic candidates have also expressed interest in scaling back in coal and natural gas production.

