Public impeachment inquiry hearings return for round 2

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The public impeachment inquiry hearings will return Wednesday but this time it will shift to the House Judiciary Committee.
White House officials recently announced that President Trump nor his attorneys will partake in the hearings.
President Trump again denounced the inquiry, referring to it as a “hoax.”
Live coverage will be available on WTRF-CBS and the 7News Facebook page via livestream.
