Questions about rare mosquito disease get answered

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Questions have risen about a rare mosquito disease that has swept the eastern part of the country.

Health officials only report a few cases each year but Eastern Equine Encephalitis (E.E.E.) has taken center stage in 2019.

The rare disease has caused eight deaths this year and there have been reports of E.E.E. right in West Virginia’s backyard in Pennsylvania.

Nevertheless, health officials encourage residents not to panic because the disease is preventable.

E.E.E. is transmitted by mosquitoes through birds, which affects horses and humans.

Horses and humans see the same symptoms once the virus is contracted, such as a decrease in appetite, tiredness and fever and is nearly 100 percent deadly.

There are reports of people who have died from it once they get a flu-like symptom. They get neurological symptoms — they can die. Dr. Karl Yurko of K.E.Y. Animal Hospital

Health officials say horses who receive the 5-way vaccine and keep up with boosters will have no chance of getting the disease.

I would certainly recommend getting any type of vaccination from a veterinarian, by a veterinarian, because you can be confident how that vaccine has been handled. Jaenette Kaldor, Vet Tech of K.E.Y. Animal Hospital

Additional information can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.