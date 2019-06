Rapper Cardi B is in some trouble.

She’s been indicted by grand jury on unspecified charges in a strip club case.

In December, Cardi B was charged with reckless endangerment and assault, stemming from a fight at a Queens, New York strip club last august.

According to police, Cardi B threw chairs and bottles at the club.

Her attorney has said he’s not aware of any evidence that she caused anyone harm.

CNN has contacted representatives for Cardi B for comment.