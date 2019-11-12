Report: ‘Days of Our Lives’ going on ‘indefinite hiatus’

(WTRF) — Long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is going on an “indefinite hiatus,” according to reports.
TMZ reports that all cast members were just released from their contracts, allowing them to work elsewhere.
The show debuted in 1965 and has aired more than 13,000 episodes.
TMZ says enough episodes have been shot to run through summer 2020.
