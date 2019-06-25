Rural broadband prompts Congress to propose changes to FCC

Millions of Americans across the country remain unconnected in today’s digital age.

“These areas are just like a third world country they just don’t have the service available,” said Dan Stelpflug, Director of Operations, Engineering and Technology at Allamakee Clayton Electric Cooperative.

The federal government recognizes this problem as well and wants to invest billions of dollars to correct the problem.

However, a recent study shows that the Federal Communications Commission’s current coverage mapping is missing millions of Americans.

“It’s surprising that in this day and age the mapping isn’t more accurate,” said Stelpflug.

The FCC agrees that the coverage mapping needs work but some lawmakers don’t think that is enough.

“It’s great that FCC understands that this is an issue but it’s not enough just take their word for it,” said Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

Lawmakers are debating several ways to force the FCC to change its practices before grant money gets distributed nationwide.