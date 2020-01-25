Senator Manchin: impeachment proceedings should include witnesses

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Friday he favors calling witnesses as part of the Senate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Manchin particularly singled out White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton as witnesses whose testimony he would like to hear.

“This isn’t about whether you like Donald Trump or don’t like Donald Trump,” said Manchin. “This is not about being a Democrat or a Republican. It’s about the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Manchin praised House Democrats for their presentation of evidence in the Senate proceedings as “compelling,” and said he looks forward to hearing the White House legal team deliver its defense of the president.

“No one is above the law,” said Manchin. “We will have a full and fair trial and that should include witnesses. I will remain impartial.”

Manchin went on to say the impeachment proceedings have national security implications and went so far to say that the president’s counsel, Rudy Giuliani, was acting as “a rouge proxy for U.S. foreign policy.”

