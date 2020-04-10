Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Sheriff: Woman put porn-stuffed Easter eggs in mailboxes

National

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old Florida woman is accused of stuffing plastic Easter eggs with pornographic images and putting them in residential mailboxes.

Flagler County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post they began getting calls from resident Sunday regarding the eggs.

On Wednesday evening, they received more calls and were able to identify the suspect’s car. Deputies spotted the vehicle and stopped it.

The woman admitted to putting the eggs in mailboxes.

She was arrested on 11 counts of distributing obscene material and for driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter