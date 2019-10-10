Students can soon retake parts of ACT

For students who’ve taken the ACT college-entrance exam but still want to boost their score–

Now, they’ll be able to retake just a section … Instead of the entire thing.

The change was announced Tuesday — and it’s gets the thumbs-up from many students and parents.

But critics worry this will give those who can afford to retake certain sections an advantage over those who can’t.

The price for a section re-test hasn’t been set yet — but the folks at ACT say it will be cheaper than retaking the whole thing.

So just how much can a retake boost your score?

ACT research from 2016 showed that people who took the test again scored an average of nearly three points higher than those who didn’t.

There are a couple other changes as well–

Students will be able to take the ACT online at some test centers now– and get their score in just 2 days– instead of worrying over it for weeks.

There will also be a “Superscore” for students who’ve taken the exam more than once– giving colleges the option to use the student’s best scores from all the tests they’ve taken.

