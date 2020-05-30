https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Taylor Swift tweets at President Trump: ‘We’ll vote you out’

(CNN) – Taylor Swift lashed out at President Donald Trump on Friday for his late-night tweet threatening violence against protesters in Minnesota.

The Trump tweet came early Friday as protests erupted in Minneapolis in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, was heard on video saying he couldn’t breathe as a white police officer pinned him down with his knee.

Protesters set fire to the police precinct of the four officers who were fired over the incident.

Saint Paul Police say more than 170 businesses were damaged or looted and dozens of fires were set.

Later Friday, President Trump clarified his tweet saying his “looting leads to shooting” comment was in reference to a Wednesday night shooting in Minneapolis and a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.

