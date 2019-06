Those that have been affected by natural disasters are going to wait a little longer to receive Federal assistance.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) objected the bill Tuesday, pushing back the $19.1 billion Disaster Aid Bill another week.

During the pro-forma session, House majority leader Steny Hoyer urged Republicans to pass the bill to aid American citizens.

The bill will presented again next week when the full Congress returns and it is expected to pass.