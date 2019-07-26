Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Thousands sign petition to change date of Halloween

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

The group says such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful.

As of Thursday evening, more than 63,000 people had signed the petition.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a Pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter