Trump cartoon causes artist to lose job

A political cartoonist has his work go viral…and loses his job shortly afterward.

Michael De Adder’s drawing showed president trump golfing around the bodies of two migrants who drowned.

In the cartoon, mister Trump asks: “do you mind if i play through?”

The piece referred to Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, who died in the Rio Grande river trying to enter the U.S.

De Adder technically wasn’t fired.

He was a freelancer working for a Canadian publishing company…and his contract ended.

Officials with Brunswick news Inc. Denied De Adder was let go because of the image, saying they were bringing back another cartoonist who was popular with its readers.

De Adder says he will rebound–and has a book coming out later this year.