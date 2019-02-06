UNITY: President Trump's focus in his SOTU Address Video

WASHINGTON (WTRF) - President Trump is about to deliver his second State of the Union address. The President says the speech will focus on unity.

President Trump's second State of the Union comes at a critical time for his administration. Congress is split between parties.

A second government shutdown may be days away, and the President is up for re-election next year.

"Look, I don't think the president's message will be different than the one he's been talking about since he started campaigning," said Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary. "This is a president who is a visionary, who likes to get things done."

The White House says the theme of Tuesday's speech is "choosing greatness," and will focus on healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, infrastructure, and immigration reform.

White House aides say the speech will also encourage lawmakers to change the tone in Washington.

"He's calling for bipartisanship unity and more compromise and cooperation and less division divisiveness," said Kellyanne Conway, a White House advisor.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the President is responisble for the better environment engulfing Washington.

"The state of our union is in need of drastic repair," said Sen. Schumer.

Democratic leaders have chosen former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to deliver the party's response to the President's Address.

Tune in to WTRF-CBS at 9 p.m. or visit wtrf.com for our livestream.