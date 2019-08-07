1  of  3
USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

News

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 2:06 PM

Fairfax Police state they received a call that a former employee had entered the building armed with a weapon.

Police say no reports of shots have occurred at this time

Search will take over hours because of the large size of the building

Incident in Tysons

Chief Roessler updates the public on an incident occurring in Tysons.

Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

WTRF.com will keep you updated on details as it develops.

