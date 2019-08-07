USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

UPDATE 2:06 PM
Fairfax Police state they received a call that a former employee had entered the building armed with a weapon.
Police say no reports of shots have occurred at this time
Search will take over hours because of the large size of the building
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.
