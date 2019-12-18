Walk-in clinics for opioid addiction offer meds first, fast

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The person fatally shot by Montana authorities during their search for the suspect in a casino shooting that left three people dead was a 41-year-old man, a coroner said Wednesday.

Ricky Lee Gardipee was shot by deputy U.S. marshals early Tuesday in the city of Great Falls, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the Emerald City Casino where three people were killed and a fourth was injured, Petroleum County Coroner R.J. Brown said in a statement.