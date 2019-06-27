Woman says a teacher pointed a gun at her kids after a road rage incident

An argument between two people at a North Carolina McDonald’s escalated quickly.

According to police … One of the drivers called 911 and confessed to pulling out a gun.

She says she did it when the other driver approached … But the other driver says that’s not true.

Zahra Jolicouer is still in disbelief about what happened at this McDonald’s on south sterling street.

She says she was with her mom, a friend, and their children when things quickly got out of hand in the drive thru.

Jolicouer admits both she and the other driver were in their cars in a heated argument after the teacher believed she had been cut off.

That teacher told police she took out her gun and put it on her dash.

Criminal defense attorney Shell Pearce explained you can be charged for pointing a gun at someone but there are exceptions.

The school district sent us a statement saying in part we take concerns involving our employees very seriously.

Jolicouer told us she did get out of her car and walked around it…but she says the gun was already out and she was worried about the children’s safety.

Public safety officers say neither driver was charged in this case.

They say in road rage incidents the best advice is never to get out of your vehicle and call police instead.