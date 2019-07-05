Woman seen licking Blue Bell ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison

Breaking News
LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — Police in East Texas are searching for a woman suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

A short video posted to social media last week shows the woman laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed.

The company says “food tampering is not a joke.”

Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth says investigators are working to verify the woman’s identity before a warrant is issued for her arrest.

Pebsworth says she faces a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, which comes with a two to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines.

