WWII Memorial, Lincoln Memorial vandalized during weekend protests

WASHINGTON (CNN/WTRF) – Several memorials, including the World War II Memorial and Lincoln Memorial, were vandalized over the weekend during protests that raged the nation’s capital.

Protests slowly turned violent, which led to dozens of arrests and briefly sent President Trump to the White House bunker for shelter, according to national sources.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has called for demonstrators to remain peaceful after consecutive nights of looting and unrest.

