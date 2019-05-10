Natural Light Launches Search for “Natty-Qualified” Summer Intern

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 – Natural Light announces today a nationwide search for the 2019 Natty Light Summer Intern, determined to find a special candidate whose skillset topples traditional qualifications.

The entry-level job market is fierce, and hiring managers often default to candidates who look great on paper. So Natty is again stepping in on behalf of its drinkers to create an internship that will favor someone who is “Natty-Qualified” over purely academic qualifications.

“Natty Qualified” is someone who lives the values of the Natural Light brand. It’s someone who values making amazing memories as much as a stellar GPA. It’s someone who’s just as creative writing an English 102 essay as they are converting a bathtub into a cooler.

Natty Light Brand Manager Leon Solimani has rolled up his proverbial sleeves to create a “no-nonsense” (his words) recruitment film at the Natty Light Headquarters outlining what Natty is looking for and explaining what the exciting opportunity may hold for one lucky applicant.

Watch Leon in action here: https://youtu.be/wDTO5X8LDP0

“Look, I am sick and tired of high-quality human beings being overlooked because they’re not on the (air quotations) ‘Dean’s list,”‘ said Solimani. “Do we like awesome grades? Sure. But on top of that we want an ambitious, scrappy trailblazer. We’re running Natty Light, not your uncle’s accounting firm.”

Natty is all about tackling the issues that keep its fans up at night. The Natty Light Internship is an effort not only to give one fan an amazing career jumpstart, but to remind all Natty fans not to downplay what truly makes them unique as they enter the job hunt this year.

THE INTERNSHIP

Natural Light Summer Intern

Entry period: May 8th – May 19th



Internship: June 10th – August 2nd

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand

Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels

Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all current trends

Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it

Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)

Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels

Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

21 years of age or older as of May 8, 2019

Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

Be able to spell Protractor

Just be cool

HOW TO APPLY

If you’re the type of person who made the most of your college years, and are looking to continue that momentum into a successful career apply at: www.NaturalLight.com.

To learn more, follow @naturallight on Twitter and Facebook, @naturallightbeer on Instagram, and visit www.NaturalLight.com.

About Natural Light



Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch’s first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch



For more than 166 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America’s most popular beers. Starting with the finest ingredients sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s family of growers, every batch is crafted using the same exacting standards and time-honored traditions passed down through generations of proud Anheuser-Busch brewmasters and employees. Anheuser-Busch owns and operates 21 breweries, 20 distributorships and 22 agricultural and packaging facilities, employing more than 18,000 people across the United States. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.