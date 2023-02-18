ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man from North Carolina has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault after deputies say he admitted he trying to kill a woman “for the thrill” of it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hunter Chase Nance, 24, was arrested Wednesday after the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman who claimed she was attacked by a man she had met at a gas station earlier that day.

The victim said Nance had approached her at the gas station and the two exchanged numbers. She later went to visit Nance at his home, after which he locked the door and attacked her with a knife, deputies say.

The victim was able to get the knife away from Nance — cutting her hands in the process — before escaping. Concerned citizens reported seeing her walking on the road, prompting deputies and paramedics to respond.

Nance was identified as the suspect and arrested at his home near China Grove, North Carolina. He was charged with false imprisonment, first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies who spoke with Nance said that they learned “his intentions were to ultimately kill the girl.”

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assumed the investigation. Nance told one of the detectives that he chose the victim “randomly” and wanted to kill her “for the thrill,” according to officials. They say he then detailed his intentions to mutilate the victim and leave the body where passing cars could see, but he said the victim “spoiled” his plans by fighting back.

He also allegedly expressed an interest in cannibalism and “the desire to kill others” while talking with the detective, officials said.

Nance is currently being held under a $600,000 secured bond, according to Rowan County inmate records. He’s due in court March 2.