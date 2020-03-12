Closings and Delays
NCAA cancels March Madness, other remaining winter, spring championships amid growing COVID-19 concerns

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday afternoon that the Board of Governors canceled the March Madness basketball tournament, as well as the remaining winter and springtime NCAA championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” a news release said.

The NCAA had decided Wednesday to move forward with playing tournament games with limited attendance.

