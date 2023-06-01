CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) — You may not have seen him or heard him in a while, but one country superstar will be looking to wow fans Thursday night in the Ohio Valley.

Neal McCoy is returning to perform at the brand new Mark at the Park stage in Sally Buffalo Park.

The performance will be the first one to take place at the new venue and hopes to draw several music lovers.

The performance will be the first of The Mark at the Park Summer Concert Series this summer that will feature several local favorites and other well-known names.

Fans can expect a night full of fun and a performance that they’ll never forget.

”We’re flattered that they would choose an act like us because we understand that we’re not you know in that upper echelon like where some of these kids are and some of these people that’ve been working a long time. But we think from a performance standpoint that we think that we’re as good as anybody out there.” Neal McCoy – Country Music Singer

Admission for the concert is free. Gates will open at 4 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new stage will be held at 6 p.m. with the opening acts taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. and then Neal McCoy will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.