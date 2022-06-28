There’s a low-cost drug company that currently has steep discounts on birth control and emergency contraceptives after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company, offers 14 different birth control emergency contraceptives on the website.

The prices range from over $5.00-over $16.00.

The cost-plus drug company started in January and does not accept insurance claims its prices are still below what patients would pay with insurance at a typical pharmacy.

The website also offers steep discounts for other generic drugs.