Need for a jail in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers said he is in desperate need for a jail in his county.



He says right now he can only house 8 inmates.

His office is currently in negotiations with the local Army Reserve Center to take over that space.

Sheriff Myers says there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes, but the bottom line is, something needs to be done to bring a jail to the county.

Sheriff Myers also says they are in the process of signing a contract with Monroe County to house female inmates.