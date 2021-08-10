Neighborhood improvement meetings aim to make life in the Friendly City even friendlier

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier this evening residents of the Friendly City continued a series of meetings aimed at improving their neighborhoods.



Tonight’s took place in South Wheeling, led by Rosemary Ketchum from the Wheeling City Council. The focus of tonight’s meeting was two-fold, one, to discuss a “Love Your Neighborhood” program, where applicants can apply for money to engage in community-led projects. The second focus was on how to make improvements generally.

As for the future of these meetings, that’s up in the air, but Ketchum hopes the community will take the lead.

“I think the communities that are best organized are really the best run communities. They are really engaged and focused when they are community led. So I’m very excited to engage some folks to take on those leadership positions.” Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council, Ward 3

Ketchum believes the city of Wheeling has a bright future, and wants to see everyone take the initiative and get involved. Stay with 7NEWS for future updates on these neighborhood improvement meetings.