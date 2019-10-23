Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing

Keep your password to yourself.

That’s the new message from Netflix.

The streaming platform says its focused on preventing customers from sharing accounts and trading passwords.

Its Chief Product Officer says they’re still looking for ways to make that happen.

Right now, the cost of a basic plan is $8.99 per month, which allows a user to stream on a single screen at a time.

Other slightly more expensive plans allow users to watch on additional screens.

According to a survey done for CNBC, nearly 10-percent of Netflix users don’t pay for the Netflix accounts they use.

Netflix has the ability to end an account or put it on hold at any time to prevent fraudulent actions.