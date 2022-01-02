New additions to Woodsdale Elementary School

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The break is over and it’s time to head back to school. Officials of Woodsdale Elementary School would like to remind parents, students, and the community that things will look a little different from here on out.

Over the course of the holiday break, the school began their bond renovation project, which consists of several upgrades.

Principal Ashlea Minch says the building still has original pieces from the ’70s, such as the carpet. She says this construction is crucial for their students and staff to learn and develop.

They’re getting ready to start a cafeteria addition behind me that is partly the reason the playground will be locked for now, so when kids are dropped off on a normal day, this is how they would enter the building. So, this gate will be locked, and they will have to enter the building through the door on the opposite end of the building. Inside they are working hard to renovate four to five rooms at a time, so teachers move into a temporary room and then back into their permanent room and they’ll continue to do that through the school year. Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

As they continue working on this expansion, students are asked to enter door 16 on the back side of the building as they are arriving at school. Minch says the project is estimated to be complete by December 2022 and if anyone has any questions or concerns feel free to contact the school.