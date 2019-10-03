New allegations surface against former bishop

FILE – A 2015 file photo shows West Virginia Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, then-bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. A lawsuit accusing Bransfield of molesting boys and men has been settled. The terms of the recent settlement are confidential, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese spokesman Tim Bishop said in a statement, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The diocese declined further comment. (Scott McCloskey/The Intelligencer via AP, File)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – National media outlets are starting to report on another allegation against former Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Michael Bransfield.

7News reached out to the Diocese, who released the following statement:

“The Diocese was made aware of a complaint against former Bishop Bransfield of an incident alleged to have occurred in Washington, D.C. some years ago, involving a minor and it promptly reported the matter to the appropriate civil authorities in Washington, D.C. As is the Diocese’s policy, it has deferred to such authorities to pursue their investigation before invoking its own process. The Diocese is cooperating with the investigation.” Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

