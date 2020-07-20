New behavioral health unit hoping to pick up the pieces OVMC left behind

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The closure of the Ohio Valley Medical Center along with Hillcrest created a huge need for mental health and psychiatric care facilities in the area.

However one local hospital is looking to help fill that void.

Officials at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital announced they will hold a grand opening later this month for their new in-patient behavioral medicine unit.

It will be a 24 bed facility that will specialize in the treatment of a number of mental disorders.

We have an incredible need in the Valley and the region for in-patient behavioral health services when Hillcrest closed down. So this is the answer to that calling. It’s been a ;long journey but we have squeezed a lot in the last year to get the unit up and running. Dr. David Hess

Internal Med, WVU Medicine Reynolds

The unit will begin taking patients on July 29th.