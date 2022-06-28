BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) – History was made on Tuesday afternoon inside the Ohio County Courthouse.

The Village of Bethlehem’s new mayor was sworn in, and his taking office marks a milestone.



Aaron Snider took the oath of office to become the Mayor of Bethlehem.

EXCLUSIVE: Youngest city official in Ohio County hoping to become ‘Youngest Mayor in West Virginia’

He said he’s excited to get to work once he officially takes over on July 1st.

Snider has big plans for the community and for the parks.

His election win was historic because he is the youngest elected county official in Ohio County’s history. It’s also believed that he’s the youngest mayor in West Virginia history at just 20-years-old.

If you really show what you want to do and your commitment, I truly believe that as long as you show you’re committed and want to do the best you can age takes a back seat and people will support you in what you want to do. Aaron Snider, Mayor, Village of Bethlehem

Snider also told 7News he’s looking forward to working with the current council members to achieve everything he has planned.

He said the day he takes office is a big day in Bethlehem for many reasons, because July 1st is also their independence day celebration.