Former President Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

NATIONAL (WTRF) — House Democrats citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, has introduced a bill that would prohibit former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future, according to CBSNews.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lead by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, who acted as a House manager for Trump’s second impeachment is joined by 40 Democratic co-sponsors.

The bill cited the 14th Amendment that states that “no one who has held government office and who engaged in insurrection or rebellion shall be able to hold federal office again.”

Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in for those in Ohio and West Virginia

Cicilline, arguing his case, stated that Donald Trump was clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election. He went on to say that Mitch McConnell admitted, on the Senate floor, that Trump bears responsibility, and that Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.

Cicilline continued to Kathryn Watson of CBSNews that the 14th Amendment makes it clear that Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again and, under Section 5, Congress has the power to pass legislation to implement this prohibition.

Details of the documents add how Trump pushed then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results, failed to do anything to denounce the mob assaulting the Capitol, and intervened with government officials who didn’t support his false claims of mass election fraud.

This bill would need majority votes in both chambers of Congress before the Republicans take control of the House while they submit to the outstanding items on their year end agenda.

A pre-cursor to the impending final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol that is only authorized to operate until the end of December.