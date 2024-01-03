A new board game will let you “Storm the Capitol” as of January 6.

“Storm the Capitol — TrueAnon Edition” is a new board game that will be available to purchase on January 6, which is the third anniversary of the insurrection.

“Relive one of the funniest days in American history! Storm the Capitol is the world’s first board game based around the events of January 6, 2021,” TrueAnon said on their website.

In the game, you will take control of one of the 6 Patriots as you battle through the Capitol, taking ballots, holding hostages and fighting off the police.

The goal is to take 100 ballots to where President Donald Trump waits to take the players on a helicopter and change the 2020 election.

You will also have the opportunity to play as Capitol Police and use “every means” necessary to stop the Patriots from getting to the roof.

The game will have limited quantities.

The game should ship by mid-January and is priced at $64.99.

