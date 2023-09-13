TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Development is continuing at The Highlands with the addition of some new businesses and special announcements.

At Wednesday’s Ohio County Development Authority meeting, business owners Jason Wilson and Jeanette Britton were announced as new tenants.

Britton is bringing REM from Benwood and expanding into the AT&T building and Wilson is looking to new horizons with Wilson Furniture after a fire occurred in their building last November.

Wilson Furniture is partnering with Ashley Furniture to open an Ashley Home Store between Harbor Freight and Bath and Body Works.

”We see this opportunity to bring Ashley Furniture, the number one global brand in furniture, the number one producer of furniture in partner with our family, the Wilson family, Wilson Furniture. We’ve been in business for five generations in 126 years. And now we’re going to partner to provide this opportunity here at the Highlands, which is going to be 24,000 square feet of home furnishings, accessories, bedding, recliners, all the great stuff you want for your house. So, it’s a great opportunity for all of us.” Jason Wilson – Owner, Wilson Furniture

”We’re an agency that works with people with disabilities and intellectual disabilities, so we’re looking forward to the move more beneficial to our residents. And I think we’ll get a lot a lot of staff from up here and our residents can shop up here while they’re up here to see everybody. I just think that’s great. Like a one stop shop.” Jeanette Britton – Office Manager, REM West Virginia

Wilson Furniture’s Bridgeport location will still remain open, focusing on their La-Z-Boy line.

Both businesses have already begun the remodeling and moving process.

The goal is to be up and running around November before Black Friday and the holiday season begins.