A new card game has been released that is aimed to offend liberal snowflakes.

Leftdiculous is like Cards Against Humanity which was made to mock “the crazy politicians and radicals trying to take our America.”

Topics in the game include: Trump & Biden Administration, gender identity, political influencers, cancel culture, media mistrust & more.

Some of the question cards include: Kamala Harris paid MSNBC to cover up the story of her (blank), The Supreme Court ruled that (blank) is actually legal, and Millennials have no shame in (blank)

Then some of the answer cards are: Fat models, Pretending to be Native American, Tranny Grannies, a toothless redneck, and the KKK.

The game says it will have you laughing louder than Kamala Harris.

You can purchase the game here. Prices range from $29.99- $89.99