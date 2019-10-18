Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Blue pumpkin buckets aim to make trick-or-treating more inclusive for children
Top Stories
Rare albino raccoon & other great videos
New Christmas cookies ice cream & other trending stories
Federal agency proposes ban on inclining baby sleepers
New details emerge in Clarksburg VA Death investigation
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
High School Football Week 8 Preview
Top Stories
No. 4 Ohio State looks to stay on roll at Northwestern
No. 1 pick to No. 1 in picks, Browns QB Mayfield struggling
‘Fragile’ Steelers still optimistic 2019 is salvageable
CA House Band of The Week: River Pilots
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
Win 2 Tickets To the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
Win 4 VIP Tickets to Cash Explosion in Steubenville, OH
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
New Christmas cookies ice cream & other trending stories
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 07:08 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 07:08 AM EDT
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
“I may not have been able to get my child out”; Mozart family details escape from house fire
Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, SMART Center
Juul is stopping the sale of several flavored products in the US
United States and Turkey have agreed to a cease-fire in Syria, VP Pence says
Trending Stories
Blue pumpkin buckets aim to make trick-or-treating more inclusive for children
First-ever female spacewalk to take place on Friday morning
Federal agency proposes ban on inclining baby sleepers
Grow OV Public Market to open this weekend
“I may not have been able to get my child out”; Mozart family details escape from house fire
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News