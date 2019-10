WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Downtown Wheeling has a new coffee shop and it’s located in the Flatiron Building on Main Street.

Called Flatiron Coffee Company, co-owner Nate Lucy wants the shop to be about community, healthy debates, and serious conversations, as much as the coffee.

Lucy says that in the future, they would like to add live music and open mic nights. Local artists are also responsible for the artwork at Flatiron Coffee.