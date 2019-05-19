New details in death of drowning baby

Update 5/20/2019- 11:40AM

Deputies thought they were responding to a report of domestic violence in East Springfield.. But as they pulled in, quickly realized it was an apparent drowning.

The child’s grandmother reportedly pulled 18-month-old, Thane Bryon, out of the pool — and deputies worked to save him at the scene.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in Steubenville and then to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh…where he passed away around 3 in the morning. 

The case is now being investigated by the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office… And an autopsy is being performed.

There is an investigation underway following a fatal drowning in Jefferson County Saturday night. 

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, 1-year-old Thane Byron drowned in a family swimming pool at a home on the 100 block of Mill St. around 7:30p.m.

The boy was transported to a Pittsburgh area hospital where he later passed. 

