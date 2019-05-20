New details in death of drowning baby
Update 5/20/2019- 11:40AM
Deputies thought they were responding to a report of domestic violence in East Springfield.. But as they pulled in, quickly realized it was an apparent drowning.
The child's grandmother reportedly pulled 18-month-old, Thane Bryon, out of the pool -- and deputies worked to save him at the scene.
He was taken to Trinity Hospital in Steubenville and then to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh...where he passed away around 3 in the morning.
The case is now being investigated by the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office... And an autopsy is being performed.
