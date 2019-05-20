News

New details in death of drowning baby

Posted: May 19, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:48 PM EDT

EAST SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) - Update 5/20/2019- 11:40AM

Deputies thought they were responding to a report of domestic violence in East Springfield.. But as they pulled in, quickly realized it was an apparent drowning.

The child's grandmother reportedly pulled 18-month-old, Thane Bryon, out of the pool -- and deputies worked to save him at the scene.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in Steubenville and then to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh...where he passed away around 3 in the morning. 

The case is now being investigated by the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office... And an autopsy is being performed.

 

There is an investigation underway following a fatal drowning in Jefferson County Saturday night. 

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, 1-year-old Thane Byron drowned in a family swimming pool at a home on the 100 block of Mill St. around 7:30p.m.

The boy was transported to a Pittsburgh area hospital where he later passed. 

Stay with 7News as this story develops. 

 

 

