New details in death of drowning baby

EAST SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) - Update 5/20/2019- 11:40AM

Deputies thought they were responding to a report of domestic violence in East Springfield.. But as they pulled in, quickly realized it was an apparent drowning.

The child's grandmother reportedly pulled 18-month-old, Thane Bryon, out of the pool -- and deputies worked to save him at the scene.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in Steubenville and then to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh...where he passed away around 3 in the morning.

The case is now being investigated by the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office... And an autopsy is being performed.

