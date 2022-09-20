WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority has just named its new Executive Director.

Wheeling resident Kelly Tucker will oversee both WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre beginning October first.

Tucker is the former general manager of the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

She has worked for the last 30 years in the entertainment industry at such top venues as Jamboree in the Hills and Live Nation.

Tucker, who says she is excited about her position, will replace long-time WesBanco Arena Executive Director Denny Magruder.

She spoke with 7News about the big announcement.

I’m sure I’ll bring a bit of myself to the role. No one can be Denny exactly. Everybody is a little different. I definitely want to carry on the legacy that Denny l has made in the Wheeling area. I know Denny is a great man and I really look up to him, so I just want to build on Wheeling, make Wheeling even better than it already is. Kelly Tucker, named GWSEA New Executive Director

Tucker also says she is thrilled about jumping into her new role and hopes to help showcase what Wheeling has to offer.

Magruder’s career spans 36 years and he has led the charge to really make Wheeling a well-known entertainment institution.

He is set to retire in October.