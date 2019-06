There’s a new festival coming to Moundsville for everyone to take part in this summer!

Good Times Event Planning is hosting the first Summer Artisan and Music Festival.

The festival will be on July 6th and 7th at the Riverfront Park in Moundsville.

It’s family friendly and free to the public.

There will be vendors lined down the street, as well as many local artisans and music performers, including Black Diamond Wrestling, Dock Dogs, and a pie eating contest.