New Harrison Central School is officially complete

Harrison Central is home to 108 staff, 10 administrators, 70 service personnel and nearly 17-hundred students

This school comes with all the bells and whistles — a preschool — two gyms — state of the art health and fitness room — 12 extended learning areas– two large labs for industrial arts and vocational agriculture with a greenhouse

Separate entrances for high school and elementary students — two playgrounds a state of the art multi-use wrestling room and so much more.

“We have a facility here that is 21st century and then some. The technology, the security, the physical fitness aspects, the nutrition aspects, just the classroom atmospheres of extended learning, cooperative learning between teachers, like no other I’ve seen.” Dana Snider – Harrison Hills City School District Superintendent

“Students are very excited. They came into the building and it was great to just see all of the smiling faces on the students and it’s just going to hopefully lead into an excitement with learning.” Ken Parker – 7th – 12th grade Principal

This school is a huge addition to the county and will help challenge young minds in a way that has never been done before.

“When someone comes to Harrison County they will be able to see the growth that’s happening in this county and the proesssion that Harrison County embraces.” Dana Snider – Harrison Hills City School District Superintendent

There will be another open house to tour the school on the 23rd from 9 to 11. And a back to school rally from 1 to 3! The first official day of school is August 26th.