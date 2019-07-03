New information revealed about West Virginia Catholic Church

The Survivors Network says a deeper dive by journalists into the West Virginia Catholic church sex and finances scandal reveals even more corruption than previously known.

SNAP officials are reacting to a new article published by the Washington Post.

The Post reports that a number of church members and employees wrote high ranking church officials warning them about Bishop Bransfield’s improper conduct, but were essentially ignored.

The Post also reports that “Bransfield wrote more than 500 checks to other clerics during his 13 years in West Virginia.

SNAP officials released a statement on the article saying:

“In light of this new and disturbing information, we call on every one of the 500 clerics who got checks from West Virginia’s bishop to return that money to West Virginia Catholics, and we call on law enforcement officials – in the state and elsewhere – to look more vigorously and skeptically at church funds.”

Attorney General Morrisey issued the following statement in light of an amended motion to dismiss filed by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.